Nathan Lane & Jimmy Fallon
(Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Nathan Lane Looks Forward to Explaining Who Roy Cohn Was to the Mean Girls
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • May 15, 2018

Nathan Lane just earned his sixth Tony nomination for his turn as the radical attorney Roy Cohn in the first Broadway revival of Angels in America. Lane paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 14 to talk about his latest honor and the intense man he portrays at the Neil Simon Theatre. "It's the culmination of a lot of work," said Lane of his Tony nod, elaborating on the strength it takes to embody the reprehensible Cohn. Lane also offered up insight on his plans post-Tonys ceremony. "I look forward to the after-party, where I get to explain who Roy Cohn was to the Mean Girls," he joked. Watch Lane below and make plans soon to experience the epic Angels in America for yourself.

Angels in America

Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield star in the National Theatre's production of Tony Kushner's landmark play.
