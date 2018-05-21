Will Swenson, Denise Gough, Chukwudi Iwuji, Carrie Coon & More Win 2018 Obie Awards

The American Theatre Wing and The Village Voice have announced winners of the 63rd Annual Obie Awards. Rajiv Joseph’s Describe the Night received the Obie for Best New American Play, which is accompanied by a $1,000 prize. Performance wins included Will Swenson for Jerry Springer — The Opera, Chukwudi Iwuji for The Low Road, Carrie Coon for Mary Jane, Billy Crudup for Harry Clarke and current Angels in America star Denise Gough for her turn in People, Places & Things. As previously announced, Kathleen Chalfant was honored with a special Obie for Lifetime Achievement. Obie winner and 2018 Tony winner John Leguizamo hosted this year's ceremony, which was held at Terminal 5. A complete list of Obie winners is below.



Best New American Play ($1,000 prize)

Rajiv Joseph, Describe the Night (Atlantic Theater Company)



Playwriting

Aleshea Harris, Is God Is (Soho Rep)

Amy Herzog, Mary Jane (New York Theatre Workshop)

Abe Koogler, Fulfillment Center (Manhattan Theatre Club)

Dominique Morisseau, Pipeline (Lincoln Center Theater)



Directing

Jesse Berger, The Government Inspector (Red Bull Theater)

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane (New York Theatre Workshop)

Taibi Magar, Is God Is (Soho Rep)



Performance

Sean Carvajal and Edi Gathegi, Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train (Signature Theatre Company)

Carrie Coon, Mary Jane (New York Theatre Workshop)

Alfie Fuller and Dame-Jasmine Hughes, Is God Is (Soho Rep)

Denise Gough, People, Places & Things (National Theatre/Headlong/St. Ann's Warehouse)

Will Swenson, Jerry Springer — The Opera (The New Group)

Chukwudi Iwuji, The Low Road (The Public Theater)

Robert Sean Leonard, At Home at the Zoo (Signature Theatre Company)

Jessica Hecht, Admissions (Lincoln Center Theater)

Ben Edelman, Admissions (Lincoln Center Theater)

Billy Crudup, Harry Clarke (Vineyard Theatre/Minetta Lane Theatre)



Design

Lap Chi Chu, Sustained Excellence of Lighting Design

Sarah Laux, Costume Design, Jerry Springer — The Opera (The New Group)

The design team of He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box (Theatre for a New Audience): Christopher Barreca (set design), Justin Ellington (sound design), Donald Holder (lighting design), Montana Levi Blanco (costume design) and Austin Switser (video design)



Special Citations

Ariane Mnouchkine and Theatre du Soleil, A Room in India (Park Avenue Armory)

The cast and creative team of Yerma (Park Avenue Armory): Simon Stone (director), Lizzie Clachan (set design), Alice Babidge (costume design), James Farncombe (lighting design), Stefan Gregory (sound design); Maureen Beattie, Brendan Cowell, John MacMillan, Billie Piper, Charlotte Randle and Thalissa Teixeira (cast)

David Greenspan, Jack Cummings III and Transport Group, Strange Interlude



The Ross Wetzsteon Award ($3,000 prize)

Ma-Yi Theater Company



Obie Grants ($6,000 prize each)

Pan-Asian Repertory Theatre

York Theatre Company, for its Musicals in Mufti series



Lifetime Achievement Award

Kathleen Chalfant



The Obie Award judges panel for this season was chaired by longtime Village Voice critic Michael Feingold.