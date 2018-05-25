Closing Time! Last Chance to See Katharine McPhee in Waitress, Three Tall Women & More

Alison Pill, Laurie Metcalf & Glenda Jackson in "Three Tall Women," Katharine McPhee in "Waitress" and Tom Hollander in "Travestie"s (Composite: Ryan Casey)

In the next month, New York theater audiences will say goodbye to some Broadway leading ladies, Tony-nominated revivals and a slew of off-Broadway shows. Broadway.com rounded up all the star turns and hit stagings you need to catch before it's too late.

Joshua Jackson & Lauren Ridloff in Children of a Lesser God (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

MAY 27: Children of a Lesser God closes

The Kenny Leon-directed revival of this Mark Medoff-'s 1980 Tony-winning play introduced us to new deaf talent Lauren Ridloff and reintroduced us to off-Broadway alum and TV star Joshua Jackson. Time's almost up to see why Ridloff earned a Tony nomination for her performance as Sarah Norman.

Chilina Kennedy in Beautiful (Photo: Joan Marcus)

JUNE 6: It's (Almost) Too Late

To see Chilina Kennedy before she leaves Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. In March, the Canadian actress passed an incredible milestone: 1,000 performances in the titular role. You can catch her in the jukebox musical before Supergirl star Melissa Benoist takes over June 7. Don't worry, though, Kennedy is set to return to the show after Benoist ends her run August 4. Let's go for 2,000!

Katharine McPhee in Waitress (Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

JUNE 17: Don't Forget Me...

Who wants to see the Katharine McPhee and her Smash jokes leave the Great White Way? Nobody. The American Idol runner-up and Scorpion series lead made people say, "Wait, she hasn't been on Broadway?" when she was cast to in the role of Jenna Hunterson in Waitress. Stay tuned for McPhee's replacement and all updates on a potential (and improbable) Smash reboot.

Alison Pill, Glenda Jackson & Laurie Metcalf in Three Tall Women (Photo: Brigitte Lacaombe)

JUNE 24: Once and for Albee

Joe Mantello's staging of the Edward Albee's Pulitzer prize-winning play Three Tall Women marked Glenda Jackson's first time on Broadway in 30 years. Jackson and co-star Laurie Metcalf and the production received Tony Award nominations (six in total) for their work.

ALSO:

JUNE 3: Lynn Nottage's play about an elephant, Mlima's Tale, closes at the Public Theater.

JUNE 17: The Tom Hollander-lead London transfer of Tom Stoppard's Travesties goes down in history.

JUNE 17: Dominique Morriseau's Paradise Blue, starring Dear Evan Hansen alum Kristolyn Lloyd, sings the blues one last time at Signature Center.

JUNE 17: The new John Kander musical Beast in the Jungle, led by Tony Yazbeck and helmed by Susan Stroman, closes at the Vineyard Theatre.

JUNE 17: The revival of Stephen Adly Guirgis' funeral-set dark comedy Our Lady of 121st Street, directed by Phylicia Rashad, puts a final nail in the coffin.