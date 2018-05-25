Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Favorite Idina Menzel Roles
Features
by Caitlin Moynihan • May 25, 2018
(Idina Menzel's appearances in "Wicked," "If/Then" & "Frozen"
(Composite by Ryan Casey)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

We may currently be taking bets on who is going to take home a Tony Award, but we can't help but get excited about the 2018-2019 season. While there are a ton of incredible productions debuting, we're really excited for Idina Menzel to make her return to the New York City stage leading the cast of Skintight off-Broadway. In honor of the Tony winner's new show, and the fact that her birthday is on May 30, we're looking back at all of her iconic roles! From the Wicked Witch of the West to the Ice Queen, you get to rank your top 10 favorite Idina Menzel characters. Broadway.com Site Producer Joanne Villani is kicking it off by listing her choices and now it's your turn!


STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. My Fair Lady's Lauren Ambrose on Reviving Six Feet Under & More on Show People with Paul Wontorek
  2. Andy Karl to Replace Steve Kazee in Broadway-Bound Pretty Woman: The Musical
  3. NBC to Bring the 'Age of Aquarius' to TV Audiences with Hair Live!
  4. Once On This Island's Alex Newell to Host 2018 Stars in the Alley; Katharine McPhee, Melissa Benoist Set to Appear
  5. Carousel's Brittany Pollack on Starting Ballet Early, Dancing Barefoot & Appearing in Her First Broadway Show

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Mean Girls Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers