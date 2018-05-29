Broadway Grosses: Females Dominate as Mean Girls & Three Tall Women Break House Records

Two female-centric productions made history during this past holiday week on Broadway. The Tony-nommed and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning new musical Mean Girls crushed the house record at the August Wilson Theatre, taking in a gross of $1,565,923.70. The acclaimed, Tony-nominated production of Edward Albee's Three Tall Women also broke a house record at the Golden Theatre, bringing in $940,362.60. Both productions packed their theaters, playing to 101.02% and 100.85% full houses, respectively. As Tony night approaches, now couldn't be a better time to experience Broadway's hottest tickets.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 27:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,987,818.00)
2. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,406,852.50)*
3. The Lion King ($2,200,343.00)
4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,027,519.00)
5. Frozen ($1,810,850.50)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($551,703.10)
4. Children of a Lesser God ($458,191.00)
3. Travesties ($420,272.25)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($340,105.13)
1. Saint Joan ($175,437.40)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.80%)
2. Come From Away (101.84%)
3. Hamilton (101.57%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.52%)
5. Mean Girls (101.02%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Saint Joan (80.58%)
4. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (79.61%)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong (73.23%)
2. Kinky Boots (72.16%)
1. Escape to Margaritaville (56.48%)
*Number based on five performances
Source: The Broadway League
© 2018 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY