Sara Bareilles & Josh Groban Lead Tony Awards to Small Ratings Increase from 2017

The acclaimed new musical The Band's Visit swept the 72nd annual Tony Awards in a night led by perfectly matched emcees Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles. CBS' telecast saw a slight ratings bump, with a 2.1% increase in viewership from last year's awards, which were hosted by Kevin Spacey. Nielsen's figures showed a modest 0.9/4 rating with adults aged 18-49 as 6.05 million viewers tuned in, Deadline reports.
Along with Band's Visit's 10 Tony wins, major awards went to the two-part play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child with six wins, the new staging of Angels in America with three, and the fresh productions of Carousel and Three Tall Women, which each took home two Tonys. Michael Arden's immersive staging of Once On This Island triumphed with the Tony for Best Revival of a Musical.
