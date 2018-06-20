Odds & Ends: Watch Caitlin Kinnunen Sample a Powerful New Song from Broadway's The Prom & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Watch Caitlin Kinnunen Sample a Powerful New Song from Broadway's The Prom

In just four months, the show-bizzy new musical comedy The Prom will arrive at the Cort Theatre on Broadway. The show follows four stars who hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town Indiana prom—they instantly make a move to save the day. The show has just served up a sample of a thrilling new number from the tuner, penned by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, and sung by breakout star Caitlin Kinnunen. Watch the super-talented actress below, and make plans now to experience The Prom this fall.







Lesli Margherita & Alex Brightman to Workshop Alice by Heart Musical

A talented group of stars have signed on to take part in a workshop presentation of the highly anticipated new off-Broadway musical Alice by Heart, written by Duncan Sheik, Steven Sater and Jessie Nelson. The previously announced workshop is part of Vassar & New York Stage and Film's 34th Powerhouse Season, set to run from July 5-7 in Poughkeepsie, NY. The Alice by Heart workshop cast will include Molly Gordon in the title role alongside Olivier winner Lesli Margherita, Tony nominee Alex Brightman, Noah Galvin, Megan Masako Haley, Zachary Infante, Gizel Jiménez, J. Quinton Johnson, Heath Saunders and Don Stephenson. Additional new casting for Powerhouse's lineup includes four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza, previously announced as creative consultant on the musical The Waves (July 19-29), now also appearing in the production alongside Tony winner Alice Ripley, Tony nominee Lauren Worsham, Ken Barnett, Eleasha Gamble and Douglas Lyons. For a full list of stars and productions taking part in the 34th Powerhouse Season, click here.



Off-Broadway's Immersive Sweeney Todd Becomes the Musical's Longest-Running Production

The celebrated site-specific "pie-shop" production of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Sweeney Todd makes history today as it becomes the longest-running production of the award-winning musical on record. Today's performance marks 578 performances, surpassing the 1979 original Broadway production directed by Hal Prince. As previously announced, off-Broadway's Sweeney will play its final performance on August 26 at the Barrow Street Theatre.



P.S. Tony winner Andrew Garfield's "Miss Vanjie" geek-out on Show People with Paul Wontorek made an appearance on Drag Race.