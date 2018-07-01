Odds & Ends: Dear Evan Hansen to Hold Open Casting Call in Toronto & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Dear Evan Hansen to Hold Open Casting Call in Toronto

Now's your chance to be "Waving Through a Window" for a live audience! The previously announced Toronto staging of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen has announced an open casting call set to take place on July 23. Pack up your blue-striped polo and make your way to Canada next week. Details are below.

Heather Headley Will Return to Chicago Med

Tony winner Heather Headley, who appeared on the final episode of Chicago Med's third season, will reprise her role as the hospital's new COO, Gwen Garrett, in the series' fourth season, according to Deadline. The actress will appear alongside fellow Broadway-vet series regulars including Tony nominees S. Epatha Merkerson and Oliver Platt, and recent Songs for a New World star Colin Donnell. Headley made her Broadway debut as Nala in The Lion King and went on to win a Tony for Aida, later appearing as Shug in the recent revival of The Color Purple.



Jessica Molaskey, Rita Wilson & Jane Lynch Set for Café Carlyle Season

Swanky cabaret venue Café Carlyle has announced a talent-packed lineup for its fall 2018 season. Glee and Broadway alum Jane Lynch and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel player Kate Flannery will kick off the season with the new show Two Lost Souls (September 11-22). Other notables engagements include stage-and-screen star Rita Wilson (Fish in the Dark), returning to the Carlyle with Rita Wilson: Liner Notes (October 16-20), and Broadway veteran Jessica Molaskey (Sunday in the Park with George) appearing with her husband, John Pizzarelli (Dream), with an all-new show (November 6-17). For a look at the Carlyle's full 2018 fall season, click here.



Hamilton's Stephanie Klemons & David Korins to Curate Katie's Arts Project Benefit

Stephanie Klemons, associate choreographer of Hamilton, and David Korins, that musical's Tony-nominated scenic designer, are collaborating on a benefit for Katie's Art Project, an organization connecting children facing life-threatening illnesses with emerging and established artists. The organization, created in memory of Katie Andryca, has announced the one-night art gallery event benefit, taking place at Town, on 221 West Broadway, on July 23 at 6:00pm. Klemons and Korins will be joined by choreographer Marinda Davis and performers Jaime Verazin (Bandstand) and Casey Jamerson (Bring It On).



P.S. How fetch! The Mean Girls cast album will be released on vinyl on August 24.