The Band's Visit Tony Winner David Cromer Joins Cast of The Waverly Gallery on Broadway

David Cromer, the Tony-winning director of The Band's Visit, will return to acting this fall, completing the cast of the Broadway premiere production of The Waverly Gallery. Lila Neugebauer will direct the Pulitzer-finalist work by Kenneth Lonergan, slated to begin previews on September 25 with an opening set for October 25 at the Golden Theatre.



As an actor, Cromer has been seen on Broadway in the 2014 Tony-winning revival of A Raisin in the Sun and off-Broadway in the acclaimed 2009 staging of Our Town, which he also directed. The Waverly Gallery will also star the previously announced Elaine May, Michael Cera, Lucas Hedges and Joan Allen.



The Waverly Gallery centers on the final years of a generous, chatty and feisty grandmother's battle against Alzheimer's disease. Gladys (May) is an old-school lefty and social activist and longtime owner of a small art gallery in Greenwich Village. The play explores her fight to retain her independence and the subsequent effect of her decline on her family, especially her grandson (Hedges).



The creative team will include David Zinn (scenic design), Ann Roth (costume design) and Brian MacDevitt (lighting design).