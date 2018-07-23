The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Avenue Q Songs

The hit comedy musical Avenue Q is currently celebrating its 15th anniversary all week long and we wanted to celebrate, too! We asked you to choose your top 10 favorite songs from the hilarious show and although it wasn't easy, you delivered. Check out the list below to see if your favorite tune from the puppet show made the cut.



10. "For Now"







9. "What Do You Do with a B.A. in English?"





8. "My Girlfriend, Who Lives in Canada"





7. "Purpose"





6. "There's a Fine, Fine Line"





5. "Schadenfreude"





4. "The Internet Is for Porn"





3. "If You Were Gay"





2. "Everyone's a Little Bit Racist"





1. "It Sucks to Be Me"

