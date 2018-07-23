Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Avenue Q Songs
Features
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 23, 2018
"Avenue Q" puppet cast
(Composite: Caitlin McNaney)

The hit comedy musical Avenue Q is currently celebrating its 15th anniversary all week long and we wanted to celebrate, too! We asked you to choose your top 10 favorite songs from the hilarious show and although it wasn't easy, you delivered. Check out the list below to see if your favorite tune from the puppet show made the cut.


10. "For Now"



9. "What Do You Do with a B.A. in English?"


8. "My Girlfriend, Who Lives in Canada"


7. "Purpose"


6. "There's a Fine, Fine Line"


5. "Schadenfreude"


4. "The Internet Is for Porn"


3. "If You Were Gay"


2. "Everyone's a Little Bit Racist" 


1. "It Sucks to Be Me"

Avenue Q

Tony-Award winning musical that is part flesh, part felt and packed with heart.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Summer TV Standouts Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez on Staying True to Yourself and the Power of Pose
  2. Matt Bomer on Mixing Drinks in The Boys in the Band, Directing Darren Criss, Broadway Musical Dreams & More on Show People
  3. Straight White Men, Starring Armie Hammer & More, Opens on Broadway
  4. Abby Mueller Will Return to Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
  5. Cats Film Nabs Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Ian McKellen & Taylor Swift

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters