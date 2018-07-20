Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Favorite Avenue Q Songs

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.



It doesn't suck to be them! The Tony-winning musical Avenue Q is celebrating its 15th anniversary and some of the original Broadway cast members are gearing up to return to the neighborhood. The musical comedy, written by Jeff Whitty with music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, played on Broadway from July 2003 to September 2009 before transferring off-Broadway to New World Stages, where it has been making audiences laugh for the past nine years. In honor of its 15-year celebration, we're giving you the chance to rank your top 10 favorite tunes from the show! Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan kicked off this challenge, and now it's your turn to decide which Avenue Q song reigns supreme.



