Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Favorite Avenue Q Songs
Features
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 20, 2018
"Avenue Q" puppet stars
(Composite: Caitlin McNaney)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

It doesn't suck to be them! The Tony-winning musical Avenue Q is celebrating its 15th anniversary and some of the original Broadway cast members are gearing up to return to the neighborhood. The musical comedy, written by Jeff Whitty with music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, played on Broadway from July 2003 to September 2009 before transferring off-Broadway to New World Stages, where it has been making audiences laugh for the past nine years. In honor of its 15-year celebration, we're giving you the chance to rank your top 10 favorite tunes from the show! Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan kicked off this challenge, and now it's your turn to decide which Avenue Q song reigns supreme.


STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

 

Avenue Q

Tony-Award winning musical that is part flesh, part felt and packed with heart.
View Comments

