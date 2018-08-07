Lisa Brescia Returns to Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen

Acclaimed stage veteran Lisa Brescia makes a long-awaited Broadway return on August 7, joining the company of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen in the role of Heidi Hansen. Brescia succeeds Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones, who played her final performance at the Music Box Theatre on August 5. This role marks Brescia's first Broadway performance in more than a decade.



Brescia has been seen on Broadway in Mamma Mia!, Wicked, The Times They Are A-Changin', Aida and The Woman in White. She is currently on the acting faculty of Missouri State University's Department of Theater and Dance.



The current Dear Evan Hansen cast also includes Taylor Trensch, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Phoenix Best, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Alex Boniello and Mallory Bechtel.



The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif.