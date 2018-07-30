Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Lin-Manuel Miranda Projects You Can't Wait For
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 30, 2018
Lin-Manuel Miranda
(Photos: Joan Marcus & Getty Images; Composite by Ryan Casey)

Rise up, Broadway fans! It's Monday, and we're kicking things off with Culturalist Challenge results. Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda made headlines last week with the announcement of several new projects: aTV series about the lives of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, a movie adaptation of Tick, Tick... Boom! and a starring role in the TV adaptation of His Dark Materials—as Miranda would say, it was a bit of a week. All of this is in addition to several of his previously announced projects, including bringing Hamilton to Puerto Rico, premiering In the Heights on the big screen, starring in Mary Poppins Returns and many more. We asked the fans to do the impossible and rank the LMM projects they're most lexcited abouto. Lights up on your top 10 picks!

10. Fosse/Verdon Series on FX

9. Gmorning, Gnight!

8. Hamildrops

7. Hamilton: The Exhibition

6. Hamilton in Puerto Rico

5. Tick, Tick...Boom!

4. The Little Mermaid

3. Mary Poppins Returns

2. Hamilton Film

1. In the Heights Film

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Head Over Heels Standout Bonnie Milligan Talks Her Emotional Debut, Representation & Playing Princess
  2. Nicolette Robinson to Make Her Broadway Debut as Jenna in Waitress
  3. Anika Noni Rose on Snagging the Sexy Carmen Jones, Blending with Beyonce & More on Show People
  4. The Straight White Men Stars Pose in the Broadway.com Photo Booth on Opening Night
  5. The Band's Visit Star Katrina Lenk on Nail Care for the Tony Awards & the 'Whoa' Experience of Her New Co-Star

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters