Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Movie Musicals You Would Like to See at Rooftop Cinema Club
Features
by Caitlin Moynihan • Aug 3, 2018
(Composite: Caitlin McNaney)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we're challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

There's nothing like summer in the city, and nothing is better than hanging out on a rooftop with a beautiful view while watching your favorite films. Rooftop Cinema Club has been showing some of the biggest movie musicals like Singin' in the Rain and The Wizard of Oz, and now it's your turn to choose which flick they screen next. The winning movie of this Culturalist Challenge will be shown on September 17, so make sure you get all your friends to vote, so your favorite wins! Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip kicked off this challenge...what's your pick?

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Exclusive Video! Lea Salonga & Eva Noblezada Welcome Tour Star Emily Bautista to the Miss Saigon Family
  2. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Lin-Manuel Miranda Projects You Can't Wait For
  3. Closing Time! Last Chance to See Hello, Dolly! & More
  4. The Go-Go's & More Rock the Broadway.com Portrait Booth on Opening Night of Head Over Heels
  5. Pretty Woman, Gavin Creel, Rachel Tucker & More August Save the Date Picks

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Anastasia Pretty Woman: The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters