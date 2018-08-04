Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles Makes Stage Return in London's The King and I

Ruthie Ann Miles reprised her Tony-winning role as Lady Thiang in The King and I at the London Palladium on August 3. Kelli O'Hara, who is also revisiting her Tony-winning role as Anna Leonowens in the West End transfer of Bartlett Sher's revival, posted the news on Instagram with kind words for her co-star.

As previously reported, Miles and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, whose four-year-old daughter, Abigail Blumenstein, was killed in a car crash in March, also lost the unborn baby Miles was carrying during the tragic accident. Miles had been due to give birth in May.



As previously announced, Naoko Mori will take on the role of Lady Thiang at certain performances of the production, which is scheduled to run through September 29.