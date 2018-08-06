Broadway BUZZ

Broadway Grosses: Pretty Woman Struts Its Stuff at the Box Office During Seven-Show Week
The Biz
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 6, 2018
Andy Karl & Samantha Barks
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Pretty Woman: The Musical opens at the Nederlander Theatre on August 16, and the stage adaptation of the 1990 rom-com favorite, which began performances on July 20, has been having a steady summer sizzle at the box office. As previously reported, the film's star Julia Roberts attended a special performance honoring the late Garry Marshall last week, and the new show raked in $1,008,726 (84.44% of its earning potential) with only seven preview performances. Other productions that had a red hot week included Hamilton, which celebrates its three-year anniversary on Broadway on August 6, A Bronx Tale, which played its final performance on August 5, The Lion King, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Frozen and Hello, Dolly!

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending August 5:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,150,942)
2. The Lion King ($2,476,144)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,267,293)
4. Frozen ($2,068,943)
5. Hello, Dolly! ($2,051,393)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($523,594)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($375,052)
3. Straight White Men ($354,341)
2. Head Over Heels ($297,421)
1. Gettin' the Band Back Together ($249,725)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.84%)
2. The Boys in the Band (102.62%)
3. Come From Away (102.02%)
4. Hamilton (101.78%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.54%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong (84.21%)
4. Carousel (77.51%)
3. Head Over Heels (73.20%)
2. Kinky Boots (67.97%)
1. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (59.80%)

Source: The Broadway League

 

