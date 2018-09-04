Broadway Grosses: Pretty Woman: The Musical Remains a Record-Breaking Summer Hit

Labor Day theatergoers couldn't get enough of Pretty Woman: The Musical, the new tuner that has been packing in crowds and breaking records since performances began in July. The stage musical based on the smash 1990 film broke the Nederlander Theatre house record this past week for the third time since opening, reporting a healthy gross of $1,219,728 and filling the theater to 98.33% capacity. Featuring an original score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and starring three-time Tony nominee Andy Karl and screen star Samantha Barks, this new show seems a sure thing as the 2018-2019 Broadway season heats up.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 2:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,250,034.00)
2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,145,500.00)
3. The Lion King ($2,110,602.00)
4. Springsteen on Broadway ($1,930,020.00)*
5. Frozen ($1,866,498.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Straight White Men ($381,105.95)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($306,496.50)
3. Head Over Heels ($256,378.25)
2. Gettin' the Band Back Together ($202,019.75)
1. Bernhardt/Hamlet ($119,604.00)**
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.56%)
2. Come From Away (102.03%)
3. Hamilton (101.78%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.56%)
5. Mean Girls (100.99%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Gettin' the Band Back Together (68.56%)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong (67.70%)
3. School of Rock (65.00%)
2. Kinky Boots (64.94%)
1. Head Over Heels (49.36%)
*Number based on three preview performances
**Number based on four performances
Source: The Broadway League
