Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Andy Karl & Samantha Barks in "Pretty Woman: The Musical"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Broadway Grosses: Pretty Woman: The Musical Remains a Record-Breaking Summer Hit
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 4, 2018

Labor Day theatergoers couldn't get enough of Pretty Woman: The Musical, the new tuner that has been packing in crowds and breaking records since performances began in July. The stage musical based on the smash 1990 film broke the Nederlander Theatre house record this past week for the third time since opening, reporting a healthy gross of $1,219,728 and filling the theater to 98.33% capacity. Featuring an original score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and starring three-time Tony nominee Andy Karl and screen star Samantha Barks, this new show seems a sure thing as the 2018-2019 Broadway season heats up.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 2:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,250,034.00)
2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,145,500.00)
3. The Lion King ($2,110,602.00)
4. Springsteen on Broadway ($1,930,020.00)*
5. Frozen ($1,866,498.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Straight White Men ($381,105.95)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($306,496.50)
3. Head Over Heels ($256,378.25)
2. Gettin' the Band Back Together ($202,019.75)
1. Bernhardt/Hamlet ($119,604.00)**

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.56%)
2. Come From Away (102.03%)
3. Hamilton (101.78%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen  (101.56%)
5. Mean Girls (100.99%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Gettin' the Band Back Together (68.56%)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong (67.70%)
3. School of Rock (65.00%)
2. Kinky Boots (64.94%)
1. Head Over Heels (49.36%)

*Number based on three preview performances
**Number based on four performances
Source: The Broadway League

Pretty Woman: The Musical

A new musical based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hailey Kilgore Returns to Tony-Winning Once On This Island
  2. Sutton Foster to Star in My One and Only Benefit at Broadway's Sondheim Theatre
  3. Nicolette Robinson Makes Her Broadway Debut as Jenna in Waitress
  4. Mike Faist to Lead New Play Days of Rage by Dear Evan Hansen Scribe Steven Levenson
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Summer Obsessions You Want See Inspire a Broadway Musical

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters