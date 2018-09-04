Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Odds & Ends: Lindsay Mendez to Play Return Solo Concert Engagement & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 4, 2018
Lindsay Mendez
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Lindsay Mendez to Play Return Solo Concert Engagement
Lindsay Mendez, the gorgeous-voiced Tony winner of Carousel, will offer up a return engagement of her acclaimed solo show this fall at midtown cabaret venue Feinstein's/54 Below on October 21, 27 and 29 at 7:00pm. Mendez is expected to share golden age Broadway favorites and other beloved tunes from her collaborations with musical-theater writers. In addition to her current turn as Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel, Mendez has been seen onstage in Significant Other, Wicked, Grease, Everyday Rapture and Dogfight.

Audra McDonald to Headline Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala
Williamstown Theatre Festival has announced that six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald will lead the company's 2019 gala in a special evening of performance titled An Evening with Audra McDonald. The gala, honoring board chairman Matt Harris for his visionary leadership, will be held on February 11, 2019. Most recently seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along, McDonald earned Tony Awards for her turns in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, Porgy & Bess, A Raisin in the Sun, Ragtime, Master Class and Carousel. Further details on the gala, including the venue, will be announced at a later date.

Full Casting Set for Audience-Interactive Gloria Steinem Play Gloria: A Life
Casting is complete for Gloria: A Life, a new play about journalist and activist Gloria Steinem, set to debut off-Broadway this fall. Written by Tony nominee Emily Mann and directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus, the previously announced new work is set to begin previews on October 2 with an opening scheduled for October 18 at off-Broadway's Daryl Roth Theatre. Newly announced cast members include DeLanna Studi (August: Osage County), Petrena Murray (Venus), Joanna Glushak (War Paint), Liz Wisan (Other Desert Cities), Francesca McKenzie (As You Like It), Fedna Jacquet (Ain’t No Mo) and Brittany K. Allen (True Right). They join the previously announced Emmy winner Christine Lahti as the title star.

P.S. Check out Anthony Hopkins & Emma Thompson in the first trailer for the new King Lear TV movie, arriving on Prime Video on September 28.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hailey Kilgore Returns to Tony-Winning Once On This Island
  2. Sutton Foster to Star in My One and Only Benefit at Broadway's Sondheim Theatre
  3. Nicolette Robinson Makes Her Broadway Debut as Jenna in Waitress
  4. Mike Faist to Lead New Play Days of Rage by Dear Evan Hansen Scribe Steven Levenson
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Summer Obsessions You Want See Inspire a Broadway Musical

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters