Odds & Ends: Lindsay Mendez to Play Return Solo Concert Engagement & More

Lindsay Mendez to Play Return Solo Concert Engagement

Lindsay Mendez, the gorgeous-voiced Tony winner of Carousel, will offer up a return engagement of her acclaimed solo show this fall at midtown cabaret venue Feinstein's/54 Below on October 21, 27 and 29 at 7:00pm. Mendez is expected to share golden age Broadway favorites and other beloved tunes from her collaborations with musical-theater writers. In addition to her current turn as Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel, Mendez has been seen onstage in Significant Other, Wicked, Grease, Everyday Rapture and Dogfight.



Audra McDonald to Headline Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala

Williamstown Theatre Festival has announced that six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald will lead the company's 2019 gala in a special evening of performance titled An Evening with Audra McDonald. The gala, honoring board chairman Matt Harris for his visionary leadership, will be held on February 11, 2019. Most recently seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along, McDonald earned Tony Awards for her turns in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, Porgy & Bess, A Raisin in the Sun, Ragtime, Master Class and Carousel. Further details on the gala, including the venue, will be announced at a later date.



Full Casting Set for Audience-Interactive Gloria Steinem Play Gloria: A Life

Casting is complete for Gloria: A Life, a new play about journalist and activist Gloria Steinem, set to debut off-Broadway this fall. Written by Tony nominee Emily Mann and directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus, the previously announced new work is set to begin previews on October 2 with an opening scheduled for October 18 at off-Broadway's Daryl Roth Theatre. Newly announced cast members include DeLanna Studi (August: Osage County), Petrena Murray (Venus), Joanna Glushak (War Paint), Liz Wisan (Other Desert Cities), Francesca McKenzie (As You Like It), Fedna Jacquet (Ain’t No Mo) and Brittany K. Allen (True Right). They join the previously announced Emmy winner Christine Lahti as the title star.



