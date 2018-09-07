Broadway BUZZ

Culturalist Challenge! Which Morning Show Host Should Come to Broadway?
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 7, 2018
Hoda Kotb, Joe Scarborough, Craig Melvin, Jenna Bush Hager & Kelly Ripa
(Photos: Getty Images; Composite by Ryan Casey)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we're challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

In light of this past week's news that Al Roker will join the cast of Waitress on October 5, we started thinking: which other national morning show host should follow suit and head to the Great White Way? Curl up with a cup of coffee and your comfiest jammies, and pick out your top 10. Ryan Casey, Broadway.com's resident designer/animator/illustrator, got this week's challenge started with his top 10 picks!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

