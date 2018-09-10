This Week's #LiveAtFive Guests Know All About Scandal, Goats and Hitting the Road

Broadway.com #LiveatFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which Broadway.com editors discuss what's going on in the theater community and chat with stage stars about their current and upcoming projects.

September 10 - Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island

The star of the Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island will be appearing on a must-see episode of #LiveatFive on September 10. After being out of the production in order to recover from a foot injury, Hailey Kilgore came back to the island on September 4. Kilgore earned a Tony nomination and won a Theater World Award for playing Ti Moune, which marked her Broadway debut. Be sure to tune in to celebrate Kilgore's return to the production!

September 11 - Bryce Pinkham, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Bryce Pinkham is a Tony-nominated Broadway favorite, but on September 11 he will appear on #LiveatFive to talk about something that hits a little closer to home. Last year, Pinkham lost his good friend and agent Mark Schlegel to suicide. Pinkham has since been devoted to raising suicide awareness and prevention and has partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to run the New York Marathon in honor of Schlegel. In addition to discussing his #realconvo campaign, Pinkham will also be sharing more about his Broadway career which includes Holiday Inn, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Ghost The Musical and The Heidi Chronicles. Join this important conversation on September 11.

September 12 - Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Jenn Colella is currently starring as Captain Beverly Bass and others in Come From Away and will be a guest on #LiveAtFive on the 17th anniversary of the story that inspired the musical. Colella earned a Tony nomination for her turn in Come From Away and has also appeared on Broadway in If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy. She is also a two-time Broadway.com vlogger where she took fans behind the scenes at Come From Away and Chaplin. Don't forget to watch this special episode on September 12.



September 13 - Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro, Waitress

Married couple Katie Lowes and Alex Shapiro will appear on #LiveAtFive on September 13. Lowes and Shapiro and currently making their Broadway debuts as Dawn and Ogie (respectively) in Waitress, but they are well-known for their screen careers. Lowes portrayed Quinn Perkins on the hit political drama Scandal alongside Kerry Washington for six years and was also a series regular on Easy Money. Shapiro has been seen on screen in Steve Jobs, A Single Man, The House Bunny and Now You See Me. The pair married in 2012 and work together at the the IAMA Theatre Company in Los Angeles, where Lowes is the co-artistic director and Shapiro is the co-founder. You don't want to miss this exciting episode!

September 14 - Christiane Noll and Aaron Lazar, Dear Evan Hansen National Tour

Christiane Noll and Aaron Lazar about to tour the country as Cynthia and Larry Murphy in the first national tour of Dear Evan Hansen, but before they leave town they are hanging out at #LiveAtFive on September 14. Noll earned a Tony nomination for her role in Ragtime and is also known for her work in Jekyll & Hyde, It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues and Chaplin. She has previously toured with Grease, Miss Saigon, Urinetown and Elf. Lazar has been in nine Broadway productions including The Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia!, Les Misérables and The Last Ship. Be sure to tune in to watch this on-stage pair chat before they hit the road!

