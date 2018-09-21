Broadway BUZZ

Culturalist Challenge! Which Current Broadway Role Should Newly Minted Emmy Winner Darren Criss Play on the Great White Way?
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 21, 2018
Darren Criss
(Composite: Caitlin McNaney)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we're challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards just happened, and we're still celebrating two-time Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Darren Criss, who took home an Emmy for his performance in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Fans are waiting for Criss, who has been seen on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, to return to the Great White Way. We're asking you to choose the top 10 current Broadway roles you would want to see Darren Criss play on the Great White Way. Content Producer Caitlin Moynihan kicked off this challenge; now it's your turn! 

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

