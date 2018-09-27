Broadway BUZZ

Tony Goldwyn & Frank Wood to Join Bryan Cranston & Tatiana Maslany in Network on Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 27, 2018
Tony Goldwyn & Frank Wood
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Scandal star Tony Goldwyn and Tony Award winner Frank Wood are among the newly announced complete cast of Network, the highly anticipated stage adaptation of Paddy Chayevsky's iconic film, debuting on Broadway this fall. On the heels of an acclaimed London production, the play will begin previews at the Belasco Theatre on November 10 ahead of a December 6 opening night.

Goldwyn, who will take on the role of Max Schumacher, returns to Broadway following turns in Promises, Promises and Holiday. His screen credits include Scandal, Chambers and The Good Wife.

Wood, who will play Nelson Chaney, earned a 1999 Tony Award for his performance in Side Man. He has also been seen on Broadway in The Iceman Cometh, Hughie, Clybourne Park, Born Yesterday, August: Osage County and Hollywood Arms.

The cast of Network will also feature Joshua Boone (Holler If Ya Hear Me) as Frank Hackett, Alyssa Bresnahan (War Horse) as Louise Schumacher, Ron Canada (Jack Ryan) as Edward Ruddy, Julian Elijah Martinez (Mud) as Harry Hunter, Nick Wyman (Catch Me If You Can) as Arthur Jensen, Barzin Akhavan (All the Way) as Jack Snowden/Warm-Up Guy, Susannah Perkins (The Wolves) as Schlesinger and Nicole Villamil (Queens) as Sheila.

They will be joined by Jason Babinsky, Camila Canó Flaviá, Eric Chayefsky, Gina Daniels, Nicholas Guest, Joe Paulik, Victoria Sendra, Henry Stram, Bill Timoney, Joseph Varca and Jeena Yi.

Network will also star the previously announced Tony and Emmy winner Bryan Cranston, reprising his Olivier-winning West End turn as Howard Beale, and Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany in her Broadway debut as Diana Christensen.

Written by Tony winner Lee Hall and directed by Tony winner Ivo van Hove, Network centers on news anchorman Howard Beale (Cranston) who isn't pulling in viewers. In what is to be his final broadcast, he unravels live on screen, and as the ratings soar, Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. The film, written by Paddy Chayefsky and directed by Sidney Lumet, won four Academy Awards in 1976.

The creative team will feature set and lighting design by Jan Versweyveld, video design by Tal Yarden, costume design by An D’Huys and music/sound design by Eric Sleichim. Network is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 17, 2019.

Network

Bryan Cranston stars in the acclaimed stage adaptation of the iconic 1976 film.
