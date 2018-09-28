Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Culturalist Challenge! Which Cameron Crowe Project Should Follow Almost Famous to Broadway?
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 28, 2018
(Composite by Ryan Casey)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we're challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

This past week, it was announced that Almost Famous, the 1973-set film that chronicles the coming of age of 15-year-old music fan William when he lands an assignment from Rolling Stone, is being adapted into a musical. Scribe Cameron Crowe is working on the book, and Pulitzer and Tony winner Tom Kitt will create the music for the production. On top of dream-casting Penny Lane all weekend, we also want to ask the fans: which other Cameron Crowe project should follow the iconic film to the Great White Way? Broadway.com Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan started this challenge off with her picks. Now it's your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth Will Revisit Wicked in 15th-Anniversary Special on NBC
  2. You're a Mean One, Gavin Lee! SpongeBob Star to Play The Grinch at Madison Square Garden
  3. Fall Preview 2018: Complete Listings of 33 Must-See New Shows On and Off-Broadway
  4. Game On! See Ben Schnetzer & the Cast of The Nap Pose in the Broadway.com Portrait Booth
  5. Tony Goldwyn & Frank Wood to Join Bryan Cranston & Tatiana Maslany in Network on Broadway

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Chicago Frozen School of Rock - The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters