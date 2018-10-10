Memorial Service for Marin Mazzie to Be Held at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre

It was announced today, by husband Jason Danieley, that a celebration of the life and Broadway legacy of the late Broadway star Marin Mazzie will take place at the Gershwin Theatre on October 25 beginning at 1:30pm, for friends, family and the theater community.



There will be performances and testimonials from loved ones and theater colleagues to pay tribute to the three-time Tony nominee who passed away on September 13 after a three-year tenacious struggle with ovarian cancer. A dimming of all marquees on Broadway took place on September 19 as a sign of the impact Mazzie made through her many appearances on Broadway and concert stages throughout the country.



"I wanted to toast Marin in a Broadway theater surrounded by people who loved her since she spent so much of her life onstage and loved this community so much," said Danieley. "We are all still very much in mourning, but I know Marin would want us to celebrate, sing and even laugh, and that’s what we intend to do. The outpouring of love from hundreds and hundreds of fans and colleagues from the theater world has been overwhelming and yet not surprising since she gave so much of herself to so many. She was a gifted actress and singer, but I think her incredible spirit and humanity even exceeded her talent."



Mazzie earned Tony nominations for her turns in Passion, Ragtime and Kiss Me, Kate. Her extensive list of Broadway credits also includes turns in Man of La Mancha, Into the Woods, Enron, Bullets Over Broadway, Next to Normal and The King and I, which marked her final Broadway credit.



In the last three years of her life, while still performing concerts and roles on and off-Broadway, Mazzie devoted herself to advocating for awareness for ovarian cancer. She appeared on the 2017 television special Stand Up to Cancer and met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill and encouraged other citizens diagnosed with cancer to add their voice to debates over policy affecting patients and caregivers. She and Danieley also worked with performance venues to channel proceeds from ticket sales to contribute to The Cancer Support Community, the global nonprofit's network of affiliates, hospital and other healthcare partners that provide $50 million in free services to individuals each year.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Marin Mazzie can be made to Western Michigan University's Barbara Marineau/Marin Mazzie Music Theatre Scholarship, which was created in 2003 with the proceeds of a benefit concert performed by Mazzie and Marineau at WMU, their alma mater.



Contributions in Mazzie's memory can also be made to Cancer Support Community, the Actors Fund and Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance.