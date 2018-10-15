Broadway Premiere of Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy Shifts Start Dates Again

The highly anticipated Broadway-debut mounting of Tarell Alvin McCraney's 2013 drama Choir Boy has adjusted its production schedule again at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The play, which recently moved up its start dates, has now finalized its schedule, with previews slated to begin on December 12, 2018 and an opening set for January 8, 2019.



Choir Boy centers on the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, which for a half a century has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the school's legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key?



The play arrives on Broadway five years after an acclaimed 2013 off-off-Broadway production at City Center Stage II. Trip Cullman repeats his work as director for the Broadway staging, with previously announced original stars Jeremy Pope, Tony winner Chuck Cooper and Tony nominee Austin Pendleton returning to the work.



The cast will also include Nicholas L. Ashe, Daniel Bellomy, Jonathan Burke, Gerald Caesar, John Clay III, Caleb Eberhardt, Marcus Gladney and J. Quinton Johnson. Choir Boy will mark Moonlight Oscar winner McCraney's Broadway debut.



The production is slated to play a limited run through February 17, 2019.