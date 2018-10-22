Broadway BUZZ

Adam Chanler-Berat & Jane Kaczmarek to Lead Lindsey Ferrentino's World Premiere The Year to Come at La Jolla
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 22, 2018
Adam Chanler-Berat
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Casting is complete for the world premiere staging of The Year to Come, a new work by Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone) appearing at San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse this winter. Anne Kaufman (Marvin's Room) has signed on to direct the previously announced production, set to begin previews on December 4 in advance of an opening scheduled for December 9.

The cast will feature Adam Chanler-Berat (recently announced for the 2019 world premiere Nantucket Sleigh Ride) as Jim, seven-time Emmy nominee Jane Kaczmarek (Malcolm in the Middle) as Estelle, Pomme Koch (The Band’s Visit) as Sinan, Marcia DeBonis (Small Mouth Sounds) as Pam, Jenna Dioguardi (The Wolves) as Abigail, Jonathan Nichols (Grey’s Anatomy) as Frank, Ray Anthony Thomas (Glengarry Glen Ross) as Joe and Peter Van Wagner (Othello) as Pop Pop.

The Year to Come centers on a family who gathers every New Year’s Eve in their Florida backyard to ring in the coming year. In between dips in the pool, politically incorrect banter and a highly anticipated onion dip, their relationships grow and fracture.

The creative team will include scenic designer Christopher Acebo, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Lap Chi Chu and sound designer Brandon Wolcott. The Year to Come will play a limited engagement through December 30.

