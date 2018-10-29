Broadway BUZZ

Broadway's King Kong Cancels Halloween Matinée Performance
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 29, 2018
A scene from "King Kong"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The Wednesday, October 31 matinée preview performance of the new Broadway musical King Kong has been canceled to allow further time to incorporate final adjustments into the production prior to opening night. The Wednesday evening performance will proceed as scheduled. Broadway.com customers with tickets to the 2:00pm canceled performance will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

Producers Carmen Pavlovic and Roy Furman said, "Kong is in great shape mechanically and the cast is ready! Giving these hours of additional time to Drew McOnie and the company will not impact the press performance schedule or the official opening night on November 8."

Based on the 1932 novel, King Kong follows a young actress (played by Christiani Pitts) and a maverick filmmaker (Eric William Morris) as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the greatest wonder the world has ever seen. At the center of the stage show is a 20-foot-high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong features a book by 2018 Tony winner Jack Thorne and a score by Marius de Vries and Eddie Perfect. The musical is directed and choreographed by McOnie.

King Kong began previews at the Broadway Theatre on October 5.

Get to know the stars and creators of King Kong in the Broadway.com Show segment below.



And watch Pitts introduce the showstopping new song "Queen of New York" in the music video below.

