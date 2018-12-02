Closing Time! Last Chance to See Summer, Springsteen & More

LaChanze, Ariana DeBose and Storm Lever in "Summer," Colton Ryan in "Girl from the North Country" and Bruce Springsteen in "Springsteen on Broadway" (Composite: Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

New York theater audiences are preparing to say goodbye to two fabulous leading ladies, a mega rockstar in his Broadway debut, a disco diva's bio musical, several buzzy off-Broadway shows and more. Broadway.com rounded up the hit stagings and notable performances you need to catch before it's too late.

Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda in Wicked (Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

DECEMBER 9: Pop the Bubbly

Amanda Jane Cooper signs off every episode of her Broadway.com vlog with "Leave a little sparkle wherever you go." She'll definitely leave sparkle (and more than a few sequins) at the Gershwin Theatre when she steps out of the role of Glinda in Wicked. Katie Rose Clarke, who's resume boasts two turns playing the Good Witch on Broadway, takes over December 11.

Nicolette Robinson in Waitress (Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

DECEMBER 9: Will She Extend Again?

Nicolette Robinson has extended her run in Waitress twice since taking over the role in September. Notably the first woman of color to play the leading character of pie-maker Jenna, Robinson currently has a scheduled end date of December 9 with no replacemnet announced. Watch this spot...

Abena Mensah-Bonsu, Mirirai Sithole, Paige Gilbert, Joanna A. Jones, MaameYaa Boafo and Latoya Edwards in School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Photo: Craig Schwartz)

DECEMBER 9: School’s Out

Jocelyn Bioh's acclaimed work School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play has also extended twice in its off-Broadway reprise engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The hilarious and powerful play, helmed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman, follows five hive-minded friends at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, a mysterious new student and a pageant that reveals more than just schoolyard jealousy.

Bruce Springsteen in Springsteen on Broadway (Photo: Rob DeMartin)

DECEMBER 15: Et Tu, Bruce?

Springsteen on Broadway is coming to an end, three extensions and a special Tony Award later. We're including the The Boss's Broadway debut and autobiographical concert on this list just to remind you that it's closing December 15—because if you haven't seen the sold-out show yet, well, there's really not much you can do about it now. Fear not, though: You can watch the whole show from the comfort of your Netflix account the very next day (December 16) when the previously announced filmed performance launches on the streaming service.

Hugh Dancy and Stockard Channing in Apologia (Photo: Joan Marcus)

DECEMBER 16: Taking Stock, No Apologies

Stage and screen great Stockard Channing returned to the New York stage in Apologia, the London transfer of Alexi K. Campbell's play. The story follows Kristin, a former radical activist, whose new memoir threatens to tear her family apart. Catch it before it ends at off-Broadway's Laura Pels Theatre on December 16.

Grace Van Patten and Glenn Close in Mother of the Maid (Photo: Joan Marcus)

DECEMBER 23: Glenn Closes

In Mother of the Maid, Tony winner Glenn Close takes on the story of Joan of Arc, but not from the martyr's perspective. In this telling, she plays Joan's mother, Isabelle. The actress has plenty of Oscar campaigning to do for her role in the new movie The Wife, so catch her before the play wraps up December 23 at the Public Theater.

Jeanette Bayardelle and the cast of Girl From North Country (Photo: Joan Marcus)

DECEMBER 23: Heading North?

With a starry cast including Mare Winningham, Marc Kudisch and more and a score straight from the catalog of Bob Dylan, Girl from the North Country made waves downtown this season as off-Broadway's hottest ticket. Conor McPherson's work (which he also directed) focuses on a small Minnesota community at the height of the Great Depression. The twice-extended off-Broadway run is slated to close at the end of December, but Broadway transfer buzz suggests it could be headed uptown.

LeChanze, Ariana DeBose and Storm Lever in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

DECEMBER 30: Last Dance, Last Chance

Three actresses bring the disco diva to life on Broadway in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. LaChanze, Ariana DeBose and Storm Lever play Donna Summer at different stages in her life, performances that netted LaChanze and DeBose 2018 Tony nominations. The jukebox musical recently announced it will close at the end of December, but make sure to look for it on the road.



ALSO



DECEMBER 9: Will Eno's one-man show Thom Pain (based on nothing), starring Michael C. Hall, closes at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

DECEMBER 9: Patricia Ione Lloyd's dark dramedy Eve's Song ends at the Public Theater.

DECEMBER 16: The New York premiere of Hansol Jung's play Wild Goose Dreams, directed by Leigh Silverman, ends at the Public Theater.

DECEMBER 17: Celebrity Autobiography goes out with a bang at the Marquis Theatre, with readings from Mario Cantone, Rachel Dratch, Antoni Porowski and more.

DECEMBER 22: The Resitable Rise of Arturio Ui, starring Raúl Esparza, closes at Classic Stage Company.

DECEMBER 23: Ming Peiffer‘s world premiere play Usual Girls finishes its second extension at Roundabout Underground.

DECEMBER 30: Mini-American Idol reunion Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show ends at the Imperial Theatre.

DECEMBER 30: The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays disappears from the Marquis Theatre.

DECEMBER 30: Joel Grey's Yiddish-language Fiddler on the Roof ends at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. (Look for its uptown transfer, starting at Stage 42 on February 11.)