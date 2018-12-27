Lea Salonga Dances Back into Once On This Island

Tony winner Lea Salonga returns to the role of Erzulie for a final engagement in the Tony-winning and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning revival of Once On This Island beginning on December 27. Salonga will remain with the production through its last performance on January 6.



An original cast member of this production, Salonga is a Tony winner for Miss Saigon who has also been seen on Broadway in Allegiance, Les Misérables and Flower Drum Song. She is slated to star as Mrs. Lovett in a 2019 production of Sweeney Todd in her native Philippines.



Directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden, Once On This Island features choreography by Camille A. Brown and musical supervision by Chris Fenwick, with scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Clint Ramos, sound design by Peter Hylenski and lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer.