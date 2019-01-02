The Circle of Life: Syndee Winters Returns to The Lion King as Nala

The Lion King alum Syndee Winters will step back into the role of Nala in the Tony-winning musical at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway beginning this week. Winters succeeds Adrienne Walker, who exited the production on December 30 to appear as Hattie in the upcoming revival of Kiss Me, Kate.



In addition to a prior engagement in The Lion King, Winters has been seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin and Motown. She appeared on the small screen in Jesus Christ Superstar Live.



Winters joins a cast that includes Bradley Gibson as Simba, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, Stephen Carlile as Scar, Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi, Kenneth Aikens and Joshua Dubose as Young Simba, and Mikee Castillo and Demi Singleton as Young Nala.