Odds & Ends: Hailey Kilgore to Make Solo Concert Debut & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and over the holiday break.



Hailey Kilgore to Make Solo Concert Debut

On the heels of concluding her Tony-nommed Broadway-debut run in Once On This Island, Hailey Kilgore has announced a solo concert debut at Feinstein's/54 Below on January 30 at 9:30pm. The concert will feature a wide range of songs, from songwriters including Alicia Keys and Jason Robert Brown, who have inspired and shaped Kilgore's career. The evening will be produced by Yael Silver, with musical direction by Ted Arthur. Special guests will be announced soon.



Renée Zellweger-Led Judy Garland Biopic Sets Release Date

Judy, the new film based on Peter Quilter's Broadway play End of the Rainbow, has scheduled a release date of September 27, 2019. Renée Zellweger will star in the previously announced film, which follows the final years of award-winning stage-and-screen icon Judy Garland's life. Tony nominee Rupert Goold will direct.



Broadway's Lena Hall & Michael Xavier Are Engaged—But Not to Each Other

Showstopping Broadway stars Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and Michael Xavier (Sunset Boulevard) announced engagements to their longtime loves over the holidays. Hall is engaged to Jonathan R. Stein and Xavier will marry Carly Turnbull. Hats off to the couples on the exciting news!



The Rent Live! Cast Pays Tribute to Jonathan Larson

We're just weeks away from the debut of Fox's Rent Live! In advance of the live TV event, the talent-packed cast has come together for a special video honoring the musical's Tony- and Pulitzer-winning creator Jonathan Larson. Watch the stars below and mark your calendar: Rent Live! will air on January 27 at 8:00pm ET.







P.S. Here's an adorable first look at Tony winners Sheryl Lee Ralph and Brian Stokes Mitchell on the CBS comedy Fam, debuting on January 10 at 9:30pm.

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)