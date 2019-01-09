Hayley Tamaddon & More to Join Layton Williams in Everybody's Talking About Jamie

A new slate of stars has been announced to join the Olivier-nominated West End musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie. The fresh group of cast members will begin in the tuner at the Apollo Theatre on January 28.



Newly announced stars include Hayley Tamaddon (Coronation Street) as Miss Hedge, Sejal Keshwala (Bend It Like Beckham) as Ray and Sabrina Sandhu (East Is East) as Pritti Pasha. They will succeed Michelle Visage, Shobna Gulati and Lucie Shorthouse, respectively, who will exit the production on January 26.



New cast members also include Marlon G. Day (Bouncers) as Dad, Zahra Jones (Cinderella) as Becca, Luke Latchman (Dick Whittington) as Sayid and Ziggy Tyler Taylor (Hairspray) as Levi, replacing Ken Christiansen, Lauran Rae, Jordan Cunningham and Daniel Davids, respectively.



Also joining the company will be a new group of production swings, including Momar Diagne, Rachel Price, Biancha Szynal and Adam Taylor.



They will join the previously announced Layton Williams who takes over the role of Jamie New and Shane Richie who will play Hugo/Loco Chanelle, replacing John McCrea and Lee Ross.



Continuing with the show are current cast members Alex Anstey as Laika Virgin, Luke Baker as Dean Paxton, Courtney Bowman as Fatimah, James Gillan as Tray Sophisticay, Ryan Hughes as Mickey, Daniel Jacob as Sandra Bollock, Emily Kenwright as Vicki, Jordan Laviniere as Cy, Rebecca McKinnis as Margaret New and Harriet Payne as Bex, with Marvyn Charles and Melissa Jacques.



Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows the title character who, after receiving pushback when he announces he will wear a dress to prom, overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness and into the spotlight.



Directed by Jonathan Butterell, Everybody's Talking About Jamie features a book and lyrics by Tom MacRae and music by Dan Gillespie Sells. The musical celebrated its first birthday at the Apollo Theatre in the West End on November 6, 2018.



As previously announced, a screen adaptation of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is currently in development.