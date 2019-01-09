Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Hayley Tamaddon & More to Join Layton Williams in Everybody's Talking About Jamie

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 9, 2019
Hayley Tamaddon in a promo shot for "Everybody's Talking About Jamie"
(Provided by Jo Allan PR)

A new slate of stars has been announced to join the Olivier-nominated West End musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie. The fresh group of cast members will begin in the tuner at the Apollo Theatre on January 28.

Newly announced stars include Hayley Tamaddon (Coronation Street) as Miss Hedge, Sejal Keshwala (Bend It Like Beckham) as Ray and Sabrina Sandhu (East Is East) as Pritti Pasha. They will succeed Michelle Visage, Shobna Gulati and Lucie Shorthouse, respectively, who will exit the production on January 26.

New cast members also include Marlon G. Day (Bouncers) as Dad, Zahra Jones (Cinderella) as Becca, Luke Latchman (Dick Whittington) as Sayid and Ziggy Tyler Taylor (Hairspray) as Levi, replacing Ken Christiansen, Lauran Rae, Jordan Cunningham and Daniel Davids, respectively.

Also joining the company will be a new group of production swings, including Momar Diagne, Rachel Price, Biancha Szynal and Adam Taylor.

They will join the previously announced Layton Williams who takes over the role of Jamie New and Shane Richie who will play Hugo/Loco Chanelle, replacing John McCrea and Lee Ross.

Continuing with the show are current cast members Alex Anstey as Laika Virgin, Luke Baker as Dean Paxton, Courtney Bowman as Fatimah, James Gillan as Tray Sophisticay, Ryan Hughes as Mickey, Daniel Jacob as Sandra Bollock, Emily Kenwright as Vicki, Jordan Laviniere as Cy, Rebecca McKinnis as Margaret New and Harriet Payne as Bex, with Marvyn Charles and Melissa Jacques.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows the title character who, after receiving pushback when he announces he will wear a dress to prom, overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness and into the spotlight. 

Directed by Jonathan Butterell, Everybody's Talking About Jamie features a book and lyrics by Tom MacRae and music by Dan Gillespie Sells. The musical celebrated its first birthday at the Apollo Theatre in the West End on November 6, 2018.

As previously announced, a screen adaptation of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is currently in development.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Darren Criss, Glenn Close, Patricia Clarkson & More Theater Alums Triumph at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards
  2. Brian d’Arcy James, Shuler Hensley & More Tapped for The Ferryman
  3. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Jeffrey Seller & James L. Nederlander Buy the Drama Book Shop
  4. Sara Bareilles & Gavin Creel Kick Off Performances in Waitress on Broadway
  5. Watch Sam Rockwell & Michelle Williams Embody Broadway Icons in a Jazzy First Teaser for Fosse/Verdon

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Chicago Mean Girls The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters