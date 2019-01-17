Odds & Ends: Riverdale Announces Heathers: The Musical-Themed Episode & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Riverdale Announces Heathers: The Musical-Themed Episode

The CW series Riverdale is theater-nerding out yet again. Following a celebrated Carrie-themed episode, the series will tip its hat this spring to the musical version of the 1989 film Heathers, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Last year, we had a blast doing Carrie. This year, we wanted to honor another iconic teen movie. Heathers: The Musical is BIG FUN, with great roles for the Riverdale kids," said exec producer (and Broadway alum) Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The episode will air on March 20.



School of Rock to Welcome Back Young Alum Stars for Final Jam Session

We learned today that Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit musical School of Rock will toast its final Broadway performance on Sunday evening, January 20 by welcoming dozens of former young cast members back to the Winter Garden Theatre stage. The youngster alums will appear onstage for one last epic jam session. They'll be joined by current adult stars Justin Collette, Mamie Parris, Jonathan Gould and Lori Eve Marinacci. Way to rock out on style!



Kelli Rabke, Marc Kudisch & Joseph Revival Stars to Reunite in Concert

Go, go, go, Joe! The mega-talented stars of the 1993 Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat are coming together for a 25th-anniversary reunion concert at Feinstein's/54 Below. The event will take place on January 28 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Twenty members of the Broadway revival's cast will team up to share songs, stories, pictures and videos from one of the world’s most beloved musicals, accompanied by five of NYC's best musicians. Cast members slated to participate include Kelli Rabke as the Narrator; Matt Zarley as Joseph; three-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch as Reuben; Gerry Mcintyre as Judah; Robert Torti as Pharoah and Levi; Neal Benari as Simeon; Bill Nolte as the Baker, Issachar and Jacob; Glenn Sneed as Gad and the Butler; Danny Bolero as Napthali; Joe Savant as Dan; Tim Schultheis as Zebulun; Ron Kellum as Benjamin; Andrew Makay as Asher; and Diana Brownstone as Reuben's Wife, with Mindy Franzese, Sarah Miles, Janet Rothermel, Gina Trano, Jacqueline Porter and Angel Caban. The '93 staging of Joseph was the musical's first and only Broadway revival.



Once On This Island's Isaac Powell to Reunite with Hailey Kilgore at Feinstein's/54 Below

Still bummed about the closing of Once On This Island? Well, now's your chance to see the show's stars share the stage again. Isaac Powell, who played Daniel in the Tony-winning musical revival, has signed on as a special guest for the cabaret debut of his Tony-nominated co-star, Hailey Kilgore. The previously announced event will be held at Feinstein's/54 Below on January 30 at 9:30pm. The concert will feature a wide range of songs, from songwriters including Alicia Keys and Jason Robert Brown, who have inspired and shaped Kilgore's career. Joining Kilgore and Powell will be additional guest performer Laurissa "LaLa" Romain (South Pacific); the evening will be produced by Yael Silver, with musical direction by Ted Arthur.