Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: Riverdale Announces Heathers: The Musical-Themed Episode & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 17, 2019
Barrett Wilbert Weed with the cast of the 2014 off-Broadway production of "Heathers: The Musical"
(Photo: Chad Batka)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Riverdale Announces Heathers: The Musical-Themed Episode
The CW series Riverdale is theater-nerding out yet again. Following a celebrated Carrie-themed episode, the series will tip its hat this spring to the musical version of the 1989 film Heathers, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Last year, we had a blast doing Carrie. This year, we wanted to honor another iconic teen movie. Heathers: The Musical is BIG FUN, with great roles for the Riverdale kids," said exec producer (and Broadway alum) Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The episode will air on March 20.

School of Rock to Welcome Back Young Alum Stars for Final Jam Session
We learned today that Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit musical School of Rock will toast its final Broadway performance on Sunday evening, January 20 by welcoming dozens of former young cast members back to the Winter Garden Theatre stage. The youngster alums will appear onstage for one last epic jam session. They'll be joined by current adult stars Justin Collette, Mamie Parris, Jonathan Gould and Lori Eve Marinacci. Way to rock out on style!

Kelli Rabke, Marc Kudisch & Joseph Revival Stars to Reunite in Concert
Go, go, go, Joe! The mega-talented stars of the 1993 Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat are coming together for a 25th-anniversary reunion concert at Feinstein's/54 Below. The event will take place on January 28 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Twenty members of the Broadway revival's cast will team up to share songs, stories, pictures and videos from one of the world’s most beloved musicals, accompanied by five of NYC's best musicians. Cast members slated to participate include Kelli Rabke as the Narrator; Matt Zarley as Joseph; three-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch as Reuben; Gerry Mcintyre as Judah; Robert Torti as Pharoah and Levi; Neal Benari as Simeon; Bill Nolte as the Baker, Issachar and Jacob; Glenn Sneed as Gad and the Butler; Danny Bolero as Napthali; Joe Savant as Dan; Tim Schultheis as Zebulun; Ron Kellum as Benjamin; Andrew Makay as Asher; and Diana Brownstone as Reuben's Wife, with Mindy Franzese, Sarah Miles, Janet Rothermel, Gina Trano, Jacqueline Porter and Angel Caban. The '93 staging of Joseph was the musical's first and only Broadway revival.

Once On This Island's Isaac Powell to Reunite with Hailey Kilgore at Feinstein's/54 Below
Still bummed about the closing of Once On This Island? Well, now's your chance to see the show's stars share the stage again. Isaac Powell, who played Daniel in the Tony-winning musical revival, has signed on as a special guest for the cabaret debut of his Tony-nominated co-star, Hailey Kilgore. The previously announced event will be held at Feinstein's/54 Below on January 30 at 9:30pm. The concert will feature a wide range of songs, from songwriters including Alicia Keys and Jason Robert Brown, who have inspired and shaped Kilgore's career. Joining Kilgore and Powell will be additional guest performer Laurissa "LaLa" Romain (South Pacific); the evening will be produced by Yael Silver, with musical direction by Ted Arthur.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Exclusive Portraits of Lin-Manuel Miranda & More from Hamilton in Puerto Rico
  2. Frozen Announces Casting Gender Swap: Ryann Redmond to Play Olaf
  3. Andrew Barth Feldman on Keeping His Dear Evan Hansen Casting News a Secret
  4. The Prom Standout Isabelle McCalla on Writing a Paper on Co-Star Beth Leavel & More
  5. Farewell, Carol! A Memorial to Broadway Icon Carol Channing

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Mean Girls The Book of Mormon Chicago Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters