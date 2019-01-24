Odds & Ends: Fosse/Verdon Gets a Premiere Date & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



FX's Fosse/Verdon Gets a Premiere Date

Fosse/Verdon, the limited series about the professional and romantic relationship of Gwen Verdon and Bob Fosse, will premiere on FX April 9 at 10:00pm ET. Starring Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell, as well as other Broadway alums including Norbert Leo Butz, Ethan Slater, Kelli Barrett and Laura Osnes, the eight-episode TV event is executive produced by Dear Evan Hansen book writer Steven Levenson as well as Hamilton collaborators Lin Manuel-Miranda and Thomas Kail.



West End All About Eve Will Broadcast Live to Cinemas

The previously announced West End stage adaptation of All About Eve, starring Gillian Anderson and Lily James, will be shown in cinemas internationally on April 11, 2019. National Theatre Live and Fox Stage Productions will live-broadcast the Ivo van Hove-helmed stage adaptation, based on the 1950 movie of the same name and the play "The Wisdom of Eve" by Mary Orr, to more than 2,500 movie theaters from the Noel Coward Theatre in London. In the past, National Theatre Live also brought Julius Caesar, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Follies, Yerma, Angels in America and more to the big screen.



Erika Henningsen & Mean Girls Co-Stars to Chat Math with NYC Students

The stars of Mean Girls are giving back. Erika Henningsen, Broadway.com's vlogger and our latest Star of the Year, is teaming up with her co-stars Cheech Manohar and Tony nominee Jennifer Simard to discuss the math used in Mean Girls at an upcoming special event. The trio of stars will appear at the National Museum of Mathematics for the chat with more than 100 NYC middle school students on January 30 at 1:00pm. During the event, the stars will examine the role math plays in the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning musical, exploring a variety of themes, including students' at times challenging relationship with math, and the importance of students showcasing their intelligence without fear of being judged. Sounds totally fetch to us.