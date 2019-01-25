Sponsored
Stomp's High-Energy Stars Toast 25 Years Off-Broadway with a Rollicking Performance on Today

by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 25, 2019
A scene from "Stomp"
(Photo: Steve McNicholas)

The award-winning theatrical experience Stomp has been stirring and exciting audiences at off-Broadway's Orpheum Theatre for 25 years. The sold-out sensation, the brainchild of innovators Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, blends dance with percussive symphony, played entirely on unconventional instruments. In celebration of the show's milestone, the cast appeared on the third hour of Today to offer up a one-of-a-kind performance from their smash hit. Watch below and make plans now to experience Stomp for yourself.
 

