Odds & Ends: Lindsay Mendez & Gavin Creel to Sing on Three Points of Contact Concept Album & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Lindsay Mendez & Gavin Creel to Sing on Three Points of Contact Concept Album

An impressive lineup of theater stars have signed on to sing on a concept album for Three Points of Contact, a new musical by Ryan Scott Oliver (We the People: America Rocks!). The recording will be released in mid-February. Stars set to lend their voices include Lindsay Mendez, Gavin Creel, Kerstin Anderson, Ben Crawford, Katie Rose Clarke, Jenn Colella, Ben Fankhauser, Drew Gehling, Cory Jeacoma, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Jo Lampert, Bonnie Milligan, Eric William Morris, Solea Pfeiffer, Isaac Cole Powell, Ethan Slater, Wesley Taylor, Colton Ryan, Ryan Vasquez, Jessica Vosk and many more. Three Points of Contact revolves around newlyweds Pooch and Amy Harvey, who are proud of their progressive views on sex and marriage and anxious for their forthcoming child. When they miscarry and struggle to conceive again, their marriage (and their sex life) strains to the brink; so much so that when Amy re-deploys for her second tour of Iraq and Pooch takes on an attractive pupil, they must confront the question, "In a world where most marriages end in divorce...who wants to be like most marriages?"



The Inheritance & Company Win UK Critics' Circle Awards

Two acclaimed productions took home top prizes at UK's Critics' Circle Awards on January 28. Matthew Lopez's epic two-part drama The Inheritance, inspired by E.M. Forster's Howards End, won the award for actor Kyle Soller and director Stephen Daldry, with Lopez earning the prize for best new play. Marianne Elliott's gender-blind staging of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company was honored with awards for designer Bunny Christie and the prize of best musical. For a comprehensive list of winners, click here.



Site-Specific Little Shop to Appear in Ithaca Flower Shop

Don't feed the plants, but do plan your road trip upstate! We learned today that the first-ever site-specific production of Little Shop of Horrors will be staged this spring in an Ithaca, NY flower shop. The real-life Bool's Flower Shop will be repurposed as Mushnik's Skid Row Florists on the fictional Skid Row in New York City for the staging set to run from April 24-28, 2019. The production team will include producers Jacob Stuckelman and Ben Fleischer, director Alisar Awwad and music director Daniel Mullarney. Casting will be announced at a later date.



Janet Krupin to Join Ethan Slater in Significant Other at JCC in Manhattan

The Marlene Meyerson JCC in New York City has announced Janet Krupin (If/Then) as the final star set to take part in the highly anticipated reading of Joshua Harmon's Significant Other. Krupin will take on the role of Kiki, replacing the previously announced Cathryn Wake, who has exited the reading to join the cast of The Other Josh Cohen. Daniella Caggiano is at the helm of the event, set for January 31 at 7:00pm. The previously announced cast will also include Ethan Slater as Jordan Berman, Isaac Powell as Zach/Evan/Roger, Midori Francis as Laura, Latoya Edwards as Vanessa, Kathryn Kates as Helene and Paul Emile as Will/Conrad/Tony.