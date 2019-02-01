Sponsored
Justin Long Joins Cast of Do You Feel Anger? at Vineyard Theatre

by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 1, 2019
Justin Long
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre has announced Justin Long as the latest cast member to appear in the New York premiere Do You Feel Anger? by Mara Nelson-Greenberg. Margot Bordelon will direct the previously announced production, set to begin performances on March 13 with an opening set for March 31.

Long is an alum of Broadway's Seminar, with additional stage credits including Picasso at the Lapin Agile and The Hot L Baltimore. His screen credits include Galaxy Quest and Jeepers Creepers with an upcoming turn in the BBC/Netflix drama Giri/Haji.

Long joins a previously announced cast that includes Tiffany Villarin, Tom Aulino, Ugo Chukwu, Megan Hill and Greg Keller.

Do You Feel Anger? follows Sofia (Villarin), who is hired as an empathy coach at a debt collection agency—and clearly, she has her work cut out for her. These employees can barely identify what an emotion is, much less practice deep, radical compassion for others. As they painstakingly stumble towards enlightenment, someone keeps mugging Eva (Hill) in the kitchen, and the unspoken dynamics of their seemingly blithe workplace culture become increasingly unsettling.

The design team will include scenic designer Laura Jellinek, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Marie Yokoyama and sound designer Palmer Hefferan. The production will play a limited run through April 28.

