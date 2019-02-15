Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: Hamish Linklater Signs On for Halley Feiffer's The Pain of My Belligerence & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 15, 2019
Hamish Linklater
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Hamish Linklater Signs On for Halley Feiffer's The Pain of My Belligerence
New York stage alums Hamish Linklater (Seminar) and Vanessa Kai (KPOP) have been announced to join Halley Feiffer in her new play The Pain of My Belligerence at Playwrights Horizons. Trip Cullman will direct the previously announced new work, written by and starring Feiffer, set to run from March 29 through May 12. Across eight years and three Presidential elections, this play—Feiffer and Cullman's sixth collaboration—holds the fraught power dynamics of a relationship up against the country's current tug-of-war of regression and profound awakening regarding gender.

Kate Reinders Cast in Tim Federle's High School Musical TV Series
Casting is here for the new High School Musical small-screen series, according to Entertainment Weekly. Among the slate of stars is Kate Reinders, most recently of Beautiful on Broadway. Reinders also appeared on the Great White Way in the 2003 revival of Gypsy alongside Tim Federle, who is the new series' writer and exec producer. Other cast members include Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Renee, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Larry Saperstein and Mark St. Cyr. The series, fully titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, takes place 15 years after the time of the original movie. The first of 10 initial episodes will air on Disney's new streaming service with a start date to be announced.

Tarell Alvin McCraney Set for Choir Boy Talkback
Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney has signed on to participate in a Q&A with audience members following an upcoming performance of his Broadway-debut play Choir Boy. The talkback with McCraney will be held following the 7:00pm performance on February 26. Choir Boy recently received its second and final extension at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre through March 10.

2019 Jonathan Larson Grants Recipients Announced
The American Theatre Wing has announced a group of talented theater makers who have been selected as recipients of 2019 Jonathan Larson Grants. They include Julia Gytri and Avi Amon (book, music and lyrics), Emily Gardner Xu Hall (book, music and lyrics), Andy Roninson (music and lyrics) and Ben Wexler (music and lyrics). Four prestigious grants of $10,000 each, as well as additional support in the form of residencies, concerts and recording grants, totaling over $50,000, will be presented on March 19 at a private event at the WNYC Greene Space. The event will also feature special performances of the recipients' work. All four 2019 recipients will also receive a $2,500 Saw Island Foundation Recording Grant.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit in an Electric Trailer for Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  2. Happy Valentine's Day from the Stars of Pretty Woman! See Their Hot Tips, Celeb Crushes, Pickup Lines & More
  3. Michael Jackson Musical Will Move Straight to Broadway; Out-of-Town Run Canceled
  4. Wicked Will Welcome Michael McCormick & Gizel Jiménez to Broadway Cast
  5. Ben Platt Announces Cities & Dates for North American Tour

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Pretty Woman: The Musical Mean Girls Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters