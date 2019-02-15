Odds & Ends: Hamish Linklater Signs On for Halley Feiffer's The Pain of My Belligerence & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Hamish Linklater Signs On for Halley Feiffer's The Pain of My Belligerence

New York stage alums Hamish Linklater (Seminar) and Vanessa Kai (KPOP) have been announced to join Halley Feiffer in her new play The Pain of My Belligerence at Playwrights Horizons. Trip Cullman will direct the previously announced new work, written by and starring Feiffer, set to run from March 29 through May 12. Across eight years and three Presidential elections, this play—Feiffer and Cullman's sixth collaboration—holds the fraught power dynamics of a relationship up against the country's current tug-of-war of regression and profound awakening regarding gender.



Kate Reinders Cast in Tim Federle's High School Musical TV Series

Casting is here for the new High School Musical small-screen series, according to Entertainment Weekly. Among the slate of stars is Kate Reinders, most recently of Beautiful on Broadway. Reinders also appeared on the Great White Way in the 2003 revival of Gypsy alongside Tim Federle, who is the new series' writer and exec producer. Other cast members include Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Renee, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Larry Saperstein and Mark St. Cyr. The series, fully titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, takes place 15 years after the time of the original movie. The first of 10 initial episodes will air on Disney's new streaming service with a start date to be announced.



Tarell Alvin McCraney Set for Choir Boy Talkback

Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney has signed on to participate in a Q&A with audience members following an upcoming performance of his Broadway-debut play Choir Boy. The talkback with McCraney will be held following the 7:00pm performance on February 26. Choir Boy recently received its second and final extension at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre through March 10.



2019 Jonathan Larson Grants Recipients Announced

The American Theatre Wing has announced a group of talented theater makers who have been selected as recipients of 2019 Jonathan Larson Grants. They include Julia Gytri and Avi Amon (book, music and lyrics), Emily Gardner Xu Hall (book, music and lyrics), Andy Roninson (music and lyrics) and Ben Wexler (music and lyrics). Four prestigious grants of $10,000 each, as well as additional support in the form of residencies, concerts and recording grants, totaling over $50,000, will be presented on March 19 at a private event at the WNYC Greene Space. The event will also feature special performances of the recipients' work. All four 2019 recipients will also receive a $2,500 Saw Island Foundation Recording Grant.