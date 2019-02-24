Sponsored
Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams
(Photo: FX)

See Michelle Williams, Sam Rockwell and Ethan Slater in New Fosse/Verdon Trailer

by Caitlin Moynihan • Feb 24, 2019

A second trailer for the upcoming FX mini-series Fosse/Verdon has been released and it's making us even more excited. Led by Oscar winner Sam Rockwell and Tony nominee Michelle Williams as Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, respectively, Fosse/Verdon features a slew of Broadway veterans including Ethan Slater, Laura Osnes and more. Watch the new trailer below to get a first glimpse of Slater as Tony-winning Cabaret star Joel Gray and be sure to tune its April 9 premiere.

 

