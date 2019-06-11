Sponsored
Taylor Mac's Tony-Nominated Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus to Conclude Broadway Run Early

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 11, 2019
Nathan Lane & Kristine Nielsen in "Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Taylor Mac's Tony-nominated Broadway-debut play Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus is ending its run at the Booth Theatre earlier than planned. Originally announced to play through August 4, the world premiere production will now close on June 16. George C. Wolfe earned a Tony nomination for directing the new work, which began previews on March 11 and officially opened on April 21. By closing, the production will have played 45 previews and 65 regular performances.

Nathan Lane stars alongside 2019 Tony nominees Kristine Nielsen and Julie White in Gary, set during the fall of the Roman Empire. The years of bloody battle are over and the civil war has ended. The country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere—among them a midwife on the verge of death (played by White) and two very lowly servants (Lane and Nielsen) charged with cleaning up the bodies. The year is 400, but it feels like the end of the world.

Gary was nominated for a total of seven 2019 Tony Awards, but the play went home empty-handed.

The production features scenic design by Santo Loquasto and costume design by Ann Roth, with lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Nathan Lane stars in Taylor Mac's new play, intersecting his singular world view with Shakespeare's first tragedy.
