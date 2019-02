Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Nathan Lane Signs On for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Nathan Lane is keeping busy! The recent Tony winner for Angels in America, soon returning to Broadway in Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, has been cast in another sequel, Showtime's upcoming Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, according to Variety. Lane will take on the role of veteran LAPD officer Lewis Michener. He'll be joined by fellow cast members Tiago Vega, Natalie Dormer, Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves. Lane is a three-time Tony-winning Broadway veteran who has earned Emmy noms for guest turns on Frasier, Mad About You, Modern Family and The Good Wife.



Laura Bell Bundy & Thom Hinkle Are Expecting

Omigod you guys! Laura Bell Bundy, the Tony-nominated original star of Legally Blonde: The Musical, and her husband, producer/director Thom Hinkle, are bound for parenthood. "Thank goodness for the circle of life, and the blessings we feel we’ve received from our recently departed angels," said Bundy of her pregnancy. The new Bundy-Hinkle baby boy is due May 31. Congrats to the talented couple on the big news!

Tony nominee Max von Essen, the recent Anastasia standout currently lending his talent to the national tour of, has announced the release of a solo album. Titled, the album will feature von Essen embracing his love for the golden age of Broadway and the American Songbook. In addition to his turns inand, von Essen was Tony-nominated for, with additional Broadway performances inand. To pre-order von Essen's album, click here Michael Korte is back with another incredible mashup. The celebrated video producer who brought us #HAM4BEY "Evolution of Lin-Manuel Miranda" and "Love the Pain Away" has now offered up just might be his ultimate compilation. Korte has mashed up the hit songs of rapper Drake with Henry Krieger and Tom Eyen's Broadway hitfor a talent-packed music video you won't want to miss.