Lincoln Center Theater held a one-night only benefit of Camelot on March 4. The star-studded cast included Lin Manuel Miranda as King Arthur, Jenn Collela as Sir Lionel, Ethan Slater as Mordred, Danny Burstein as Pellinore and more. My Fair Lady director Bartlett Sher helmed the performance of the Lerner and Loewe classic. Take a look at the stars in the gallery below.