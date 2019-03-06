Sponsored
Ato Blankson-Wood to Join Daniel Craig in Benefit Performance of A Number

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 6, 2019
Ato Blankson-Wood
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Stage veteran Ato Blankson-Wood will go head to head with Daniel Craig in the highly anticipated one-night benefit performance of Caryl Churchill's award-winning drama A Number at New York Theatre Workshop. The previously announced event, directed by Sam Gold, will take place on March 10 at 7:00pm.

Blankson-Wood has been seen on Broadway in Lysistrata Jones and Hair, with off-Broadway credits including Slave Play, Twelfth Night, Transfers, The Total Bent, Iphigenia in Aulis and Hair. He will star in Lincoln Center Theater's upcoming American premiere of The Rolling Stone.

The reading will feature Blankson-Wood appearing as Bernard 1, Bernard 2 and Michael, roles that Craig portrayed in the world premiere London production in 2002. Craig will graduate to the role of Salter for this reading.

As A Number begins, a son (Blankson-Wood) confronts his father (Craig) with the startling knowledge that he has genetically identical counterparts. Upon this topical foundation, the play shifts gears to engage in an inquiry aimed at the intersection of morality, nature versus nurture and the very substance of love.

Churchill earned a 2005 Obie Award for NYTW's acclaimed production of A Number. The reading will serve as a celebration of New York Theatre Workshop's 40th anniversary.

