Broadway Grosses: What the Constitution Means to Me Packs Hayes Theater in First Week

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 18, 2019
Heidi Schreck in "What the Constitution Means to Me"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The timely play What the Constitution Means to Me achieved a strong kickstart in its abbreviated first week on Broadway. The acclaimed new work penned by and starring two-time Obie winner Heidi Schreck filled the Helen Hayes Theater to 99.35%, taking in a gross of $243,358.40 in five performances. Other strong grossers this past week include the new musical Be More Chill, seeing an increase of more than $280,000 from the week prior, and the long-running hit The Phantom of the Opera, posting a $200,000 growth. Overall, Broadway ticket sales increased 9% from last week to this week.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending March 17.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,196,394.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,024,027.00)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,948,859.00)
4. Wicked ($1,836,854.00)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,511,717.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Prom ($533,391.75)
4. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus ($411,940.00)++
3. Burn This ($279,668.50)*
2. What the Constitution Means to Me ($243,358.40)+
1. Hillary and Clinton ($187,364.50)**

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (104.11%)
2. Come From Away (102.09%)
3. Hamilton (101.80%)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.53%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.51%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Prom (82.80%)
4. Waitress (79.95%)
3. The Cher Show (78.10%)
2. Pretty Woman (77.63%)
1. King Kong (75.68%)

*Number based on two preview performances
**Number based on three preview performances
+Number based on five preview performances
++Number based on seven preview performances

Source: The Broadway League

What the Constitution Means to Me

Heidi Schreck's acclaimed play transfers to Broadway.
Newsletters