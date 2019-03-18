Sponsored
Anaïs Mitchell & the Cast of Hadestown Preview One Hell of a Show Before Performances Begin

Photo Op
by Eric King • Mar 18, 2019
The cast of "Hadestown"
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Before they take audiences on a ride to hell, the cast and creatives of Hadestown gave press a sneak peek at the new musical on March 18. The cast, including Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Patrick Page, Amber Gray and André De Shields, performed songs such as "Livin' It Up," "All I've Ever Known," and "Wait for Me" in costume at their Broadway home, the Walter Kerr Theatre. Creator Anaïs Mitchell even joined in for Page's "Why We Build the Wall." Take a look inside the production, fresh off the heels of an acclaimed London run, before it begins previews March 22. 

Hadestown

A celebrated new musical that follows the mythical quest of Orpheus to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love.
