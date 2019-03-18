Anaïs Mitchell & the Cast of Hadestown Preview One Hell of a Show Before Performances Begin

Before they take audiences on a ride to hell, the cast and creatives of Hadestown gave press a sneak peek at the new musical on March 18. The cast, including Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Patrick Page, Amber Gray and André De Shields, performed songs such as "Livin' It Up," "All I've Ever Known," and "Wait for Me" in costume at their Broadway home, the Walter Kerr Theatre. Creator Anaïs Mitchell even joined in for Page's "Why We Build the Wall." Take a look inside the production, fresh off the heels of an acclaimed London run, before it begins previews March 22.