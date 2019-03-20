Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Nathan Lane in "Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus" (Photo by Julieta Cervantes)

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, Starring Nathan Lane, Delays Opening

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 20, 2019

Taylor Mac's Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, which marks the playwright's Broadway debut, has changed its opening night. The now-previewing comedy will open on Easter Sunday, April 21, a delay from its original opening date of April 11.

Under the direction of Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe, Gary started a twice-delayed preview period at the Booth Theatre on March 11. Two-time Tony winner Nathan Lane headlines in the title role alongside Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen and Tony winner Julie White, who stepped into the production after original star Andrea Martin was forced to exit after breaking four ribs during a rehearsal.

In Gary, Mac’s singular world view intersects with Shakespeare’s first tragedy, Titus Andronicus. Set during the fall of the Roman Empire, the years of bloody battles are over. The civil war has ended. The country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere. And two very lowly servants–Lane and Nielsen–are charged with cleaning up the bodies. The year is 400–but it feels like the end of the world.

"It's this metaphor for what is happening now with the big political messes being created," Mac tells Broadway.com. "Who's going to come and clean up? And do those people benefit from the clean up? Do they just have to do it over and over and over again every time people in power decide to make a mess." He adds: "I gave myself a challenge that I would try to put all the horrible things in the world on one stage to see if I can make something good out of it. So, that's what Gary is."

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Nathan Lane stars in Taylor Mac's new play, intersecting his singular world view with Shakespeare's first tragedy.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. James Corden to Host 2019 Tony Awards
  2. Frank Wildhorn's Jekyll & Hyde Being Made into a Movie Musical
  3. Brian d'Arcy James & Corey Stoll Cast in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Film
  4. Meet the Magic Makers! Exclusive Portraits of James Snyder & the New Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
  5. Spring Preview: The Struggle (and the Stubble) Is Real for Tootsie Star Santino Fontana

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Lion King Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters