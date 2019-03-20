Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, Starring Nathan Lane, Delays Opening

Taylor Mac's Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, which marks the playwright's Broadway debut, has changed its opening night. The now-previewing comedy will open on Easter Sunday, April 21, a delay from its original opening date of April 11.

Under the direction of Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe, Gary started a twice-delayed preview period at the Booth Theatre on March 11. Two-time Tony winner Nathan Lane headlines in the title role alongside Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen and Tony winner Julie White, who stepped into the production after original star Andrea Martin was forced to exit after breaking four ribs during a rehearsal.

In Gary, Mac’s singular world view intersects with Shakespeare’s first tragedy, Titus Andronicus. Set during the fall of the Roman Empire, the years of bloody battles are over. The civil war has ended. The country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere. And two very lowly servants–Lane and Nielsen–are charged with cleaning up the bodies. The year is 400–but it feels like the end of the world.

"It's this metaphor for what is happening now with the big political messes being created," Mac tells Broadway.com. "Who's going to come and clean up? And do those people benefit from the clean up? Do they just have to do it over and over and over again every time people in power decide to make a mess." He adds: "I gave myself a challenge that I would try to put all the horrible things in the world on one stage to see if I can make something good out of it. So, that's what Gary is."