Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus Postpones Start of Broadway Previews Again

The first-preview date of Taylor Mac's Broadway-debut play Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus has now been pushed back to March 11.



Originally announced to start performances on March 5, the production first moved its start date to March 9 earlier this week following an injury sustained by star Andrea Martin. Cast member Kristine Nielsen took over Martin's role with Julie White joining the cast in Nielsen's role.



George C. Wolfe directs the play, which will officially open as planned on April 11.



Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.