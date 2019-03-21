Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Go Inside White Noise's Star-Studded Opening Night Off-Broadway

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Mar 21, 2019
"White Noise" stars Thomas Sadoski, Zoë Winters, Sheria Irving and Daveed Diggs
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

The world premiere of Suzan-Lori Parks' White Noise officially opened off-Broadway at the Public Theater on March 20. Starring Tony winner Daveed Diggs, Tony nominee Thomas Sadoski, Zoë Winters and Sheria Irving, White Noise is directed by Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis. The opening night guests included Broadway favorites Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jonathan Groff and more. Check out the photos below, and be sure to see this Pulitzer winner's new work for yourself.

White Noise director Oskar Eustis with playwright Suzan-Lori Parks.
In the Heights collaborators Quiara Alegría Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda cheer on the new work.
Amanda Seyfried supports husband Thomas Sadoski.
Tony nominee Jonathan Groff with Tony winner Michael Cerveris.

White Noise

Suzan-Lori Parks' world premiere play about race, friendship, and our rapidly unraveling social contract.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' Is Earning Hefty Royalties for Rodgers and Hammerstein
  2. Brian d'Arcy James & Corey Stoll Cast in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Film
  3. James Corden to Host 2019 Tony Awards
  4. Stephen Sondheim's Assassins & More Set for 2019-2020 Season at Classic Stage Company
  5. Hadestown's Eva Noblezada on Love of Sutton Foster, Teaching Herself to Cry & More on Show People

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Lion King Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters