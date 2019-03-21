Go Inside White Noise's Star-Studded Opening Night Off-Broadway

The world premiere of Suzan-Lori Parks' White Noise officially opened off-Broadway at the Public Theater on March 20. Starring Tony winner Daveed Diggs, Tony nominee Thomas Sadoski, Zoë Winters and Sheria Irving, White Noise is directed by Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis. The opening night guests included Broadway favorites Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jonathan Groff and more. Check out the photos below, and be sure to see this Pulitzer winner's new work for yourself.
