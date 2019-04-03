Sponsored
(Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Oklahoma!'s Ali Stroker Shows Off a Lively 'I Cain't Say No' on The Tonight Show

by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 3, 2019

Ali Stroker is back on Broadway, taking on the fiery role of Ado Annie in Daniel Fish's stripped-down production of Oklahoma! The charming, silver-voiced star paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 2 to show off her vocal power with a strong, humorous rendition of Rodgers & Hammerstein's show-stopping "I Cain't Say No." Watch Stroker sing out below and make plans now to see her celebrated turn in person at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Oklahoma!

Daniel Fish's innovative new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic arrives on Broadway.
