Oklahoma!'s Ali Stroker Shows Off a Lively 'I Cain't Say No' on The Tonight Show

Ali Stroker is back on Broadway, taking on the fiery role of Ado Annie in Daniel Fish's stripped-down production of Oklahoma! The charming, silver-voiced star paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 2 to show off her vocal power with a strong, humorous rendition of Rodgers & Hammerstein's show-stopping "I Cain't Say No." Watch Stroker sing out below and make plans now to see her celebrated turn in person at the Circle in the Square Theatre.



