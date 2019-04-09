Odds & Ends: Ben Platt to Host 2019 Jimmy Awards & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Ben Platt to Host 2019 Jimmy Awards

Tony winner Ben Platt, star of Netflix's upcoming series The Politician, has signed on to toast America's most talented young students as host of the 2019 Jimmy Awards. Platt will emcee the annual celebration of high school theater performance, set to be held at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre on June 24 at 7:30pm. Platt earned a Tony for his turn in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen, a role which is currently being played by former Jimmy Award winner Andrew Barth Feldman.



Tales of the City & Pose Set June Premiere Dates

Two highly anticipated TV series have debut dates on the books! Tales of the City, a sequel to the 1993 Emmy-nominated miniseries, will premiere on Netflix on June 7, while the second season of Pose is slated to premiere on FX on June 9. Tales of the City features a slew of stage alums including four-time Tony nominee Laura Linney (The Little Foxes) and Oscar winner Olympia Dukakis (The Milk Train Doesn't Stop Here Anymore), reprising their roles as Mary Ann Singleton and Anna Madrigal, with Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls) and two-time Emmy winner Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) joining the roster. The sophomore season of Pose will feature Golden Globe-nominated and Tony-winning original star Billy Porter along with two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone making a guest-starring turn.



Chita Rivera Awards to Honor Cher, Graciela Daniele & More

The Chita Rivera Awards have selected an A-list group of special honorees for its 2019 ceremony at the NYU Skirball Center. The previously announced awards show, honoring the best in dance, will take place on May 19 at 7:30pm. Honorees to be presented with the Ambassador of the Arts Award include Oscar-winning music icon Cher—whose life is currently unfolding onstage in The Cher Show—along with producers Flody Suarez and Jeffrey Seller. Celebrated choreographer and longtime collaborator of Chita Rivera, Graciela Daniele (The Visit, The Rink), will receive the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award. Nominations for the 2019 Chita Rivera Awards will be announced on April 29.